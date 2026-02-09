Bad Bunny Smashes Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Viewership Record

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A historic number of fans tuned in to watch Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Bad Bunny has broken Kendrick Lamar's viewership record for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. According to early reports, 135.4 million people tuned into the singer's headlining set on Sunday, making it the most popular Halftime show ever. Lamar set the previous record, last year, with 133.5 million, just outpacing Michael Jackson, who had 133.4 million viewers in 1993. His set came just months after his iconic feud with Drake, and in turn, he performed several diss tracks aimed at the rapper.

For Bunny's performance, he celebrated Puerto Rican culture as he performed some of his most iconic songs. The setlist included “Nueva Yol,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” among others. He also brought out Lady Gaga for a rendition of her and Bruno Mars’ song, “Die With a Smile," as well as Ricky Martin to sing, “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii." In addition to the guest performers, he welcomed several other celebrities to the stage. Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more all made appearances.

Donald Trump's Reaction To Bad Bunny

Despite the success of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, it didn't come without controversy. President Donald Trump complained about the event in a scathing post on his Truth Social website. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.

For those who agreed with Donald Trump, Turning Point USA hosted a rival "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

In addition to Donald Trump, Chris Brown also seemingly took issue with the performance. Shortly after Bunny finished the Halftime Show, Brown wrote on social media that the NFL is going to need him to perform next year.

