Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Go Official At The Super Bowl

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kim kardashian
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez via Imagn Images Oct 17, 2025; Austin, TX, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain signs an autograph at the track before practice for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton had been friends for years, but things didn't start getting romantic until recently.

It looks Kim Kardashian is going to give dating another go in 2026! The model and businesswoman has hard launched her relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, doing so at Super Bowl LX yesterday. In a clip caught by TMZ and FearBuck, the 45-year-old Kim and the 41-year-old Lewis were spotted sitting together at Levi's Stadium and chatting.

The mother of four has dated a handful of athletes throughout her life including NFL and NBA players. They include Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kris Humphries. She was married briefly to the latter with theirs lasting roughly three months.

Hamilton, who's been driving for Ferrari since the start of 2025, marks the fifth sports figure Kim's been with. The decorated racer was mostly recently tied to actress Sofia Vergara that same year.

However, it didn't last long with The Mirror reporting they went they separate ways in March. They were first spotted together in January. Interestingly, Vergara was really into starting something serious with Hamilton. But sadly, sources say the Modern Family star was feeling "abandoned."

Hopefully, for Kim, she fares better as this relationship starts.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Hit Unfollow After The Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Timeline

For those who may think that their connection is sudden, it's seemingly been years in the making. Per ELLE's relationship timeline, Hamilton and Kardashian had been aware of each other since September 2014.

While it was merely friendly interactions for a decade, the beginning of this year is when things began to take a romantic turn. In January, the magazine says they were spotted together at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado.

Then, at the start of this month, they went on a trip together to Estelle Manor, a bougie hotel in Cotswold, England. They did arrive separately but just one day later, their stay at a Paris hotel "was a romantic meetup."

On February 3, a source said that they had been on "a few dates recently" that were classified as "casual." Then, on the fourth, they were reported to be "exploring a romantic relationship."

"Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going," the insider explained. "They’ve been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship."

About Kardashian specifically, "This has been a fun and refreshing change for her. She’s very intentional about who she lets into her life."

Read More: Jay-Z Sends A Message To Hip-Hop With His Super Bowl Outfit

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Maison Margiela : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Relationships Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Link Up At Super Bowl Party Amid Dating Rumors
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo
Comments 1