Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Go Official At The Super Bowl

It looks Kim Kardashian is going to give dating another go in 2026! The model and businesswoman has hard launched her relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, doing so at Super Bowl LX yesterday. In a clip caught by TMZ and FearBuck, the 45-year-old Kim and the 41-year-old Lewis were spotted sitting together at Levi's Stadium and chatting.

The mother of four has dated a handful of athletes throughout her life including NFL and NBA players. They include Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kris Humphries. She was married briefly to the latter with theirs lasting roughly three months.

Hamilton, who's been driving for Ferrari since the start of 2025, marks the fifth sports figure Kim's been with. The decorated racer was mostly recently tied to actress Sofia Vergara that same year.

However, it didn't last long with The Mirror reporting they went they separate ways in March. They were first spotted together in January. Interestingly, Vergara was really into starting something serious with Hamilton. But sadly, sources say the Modern Family star was feeling "abandoned."

Hopefully, for Kim, she fares better as this relationship starts.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Timeline

For those who may think that their connection is sudden, it's seemingly been years in the making. Per ELLE's relationship timeline, Hamilton and Kardashian had been aware of each other since September 2014.

While it was merely friendly interactions for a decade, the beginning of this year is when things began to take a romantic turn. In January, the magazine says they were spotted together at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado.

Then, at the start of this month, they went on a trip together to Estelle Manor, a bougie hotel in Cotswold, England. They did arrive separately but just one day later, their stay at a Paris hotel "was a romantic meetup."

On February 3, a source said that they had been on "a few dates recently" that were classified as "casual." Then, on the fourth, they were reported to be "exploring a romantic relationship."

"Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going," the insider explained. "They’ve been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship."