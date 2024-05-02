Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr Call it Quits

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have decided to part ways, believing they are better off as friends than as romantic partners. The reality star, SKIMS founder, and NFL WR are no longer seeing each other, although the exact timing of their breakup remains unclear. Fortunately, there is no animosity between them. Sources reveal that Kim and OBJ have chosen to prioritize their friendship, maintaining a high level of respect for each other even after their romantic relationship has ended.

Kim appears to be content with her single status at the moment, putting her energies on her family and business. Fans and the media frequently see her out in public doing her thing. Whether she's out with her children or engaged in one of her numerous endeavors, she is focused on the important things. In 2024, Kim is a busy woman, so, likely, their relationship wasn't committed enough to make them stop dating. The months-long romance between Kim and Odell comes to an end with this announcement. They put a cap on a relationship that was more rumors and whispers than concrete evidence that the two were indeed dating. They never really made the relationship official.

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr Are Still Friends

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. first started "dating" in September 2023. At the time, they were adamant that they were not dating seriously. They would have similar incidents over the course of several months, but they would maintain some distance as if to leave everyone wondering about the specifics of their connection. When they entered the same Las Vegas elevator in February, the rumors started getting more serious. During Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party, Kim was spotted squeezing Odell's face in an uncommon public show of love. That was the closest it ever came out in the open, but they were never really seen kissing or anything.

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a new NFL team after being released by the Baltimore Ravens. Kim is maintaining her business empire and doing things that are generally Kardashian. The two were never really a serious couple, and they knew that better than anyone on the outside. Overall, the fling ends amicably as both are still cool with each other. We wonder who will be dating Kim K next.

