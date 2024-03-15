Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Rolling Loud Appearance

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were a power couple for many years. However, their marriage eventually fizzled out all the way back in 2021. At the time, Kanye was saying some damning things in the media, and it became too much for Kim. Overall, fans thought they would be together forever. That said, it was just not meant to be. These days, Ye is married to Bianca Censori, while Kim is currently dating Odell Beckham Jr. They both seem to be quite happy, albeit supportive of one another.

For instance, Kim was recently at a Vultures listening party. During this appearance, Kim was standing right next to Censori. No one could get a read on how they feel about one another, however, they stuck around each other nonetheless. A few days later, Kim and Bianca found themselves in the same vicinity, this time at Rolling Loud California. Although there is no footage of the two together, there is a chance they crossed paths. Either way, Kim seemed to be enjoying her time amongst the crowd.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Rakes In Millions With SKIMS MENS Line

Kim Kardashian At Rolling Loud

Unfortunately for Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign, the reviews of their latest show have not been positive. Instead of actually performing, they just vibed to their own music on stage. Overall, fans expect a better product and the reactions on social media dictate as such. Regardless, Ye and Ty are massive artists, so this won't hurt them that much. Although it may force them to adjust how they go about their performances, moving forward. Hopefully, this isn't going to become the norm not just for them, but other artists as well.

Let us know what you thought of the performance, in the comments section down below. Do you think it was as bad as people said it was? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kim Kardashian's Faux Nipple SKIMS Bra Breaks The Internet