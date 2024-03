British singer Estelle has developed quite the resume. She has worked with powerhouse names like David Guetta, Nas, Busta Rhymes, John Legend, Swizz Beatz, Will.i.am, Cee-Lo Green, Wyclef Jean, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Robin Thicke, and most notably on her hit single, “American Boy,” Kanye West. The globally popular song earned her a Grammy along with several other awards. More recently, she gave acting a shot, appearing in the FOX hit TV series "Empire."