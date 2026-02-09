Chris Brown Says The Super Bowl Needs Him After Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

BY Cole Blake
Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during his "11:11" tour at State Farm Arena on July 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Chris Brown doesn't appear to have been a fan of Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Chris Brown says the NFL needs him to perform at the next Super Bowl Halftime Show after Bad Bunny headlined the iconic event on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram Story, the controversial singer wrote over a black screen: "I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME!" He added a winking face emoji as well. While he didn't mention Bad Bunny by name, his post came just minutes after the singer's set concluded.

Prior to Brown's post, Boosie Badazz also made headlines for suggesting Brown serve as the next headliner. "DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL? SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM," Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "NO CB? NOT COOL AT ALL, BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G."

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Bad Bunny used his Super Bowl Halftime Show set to celebrate Puerto Rican culture as he performed his iconic songs “Nueva Yol,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” among others. He also brought out Lady Gaga for a rendition of her and Bruno Mars’ song, “Die With a Smile." Ricky Martin appeared on stage to sing, “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii,” as well. Other celebrities also made cameo appearances, including Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more.

The event proved controversial to some NFL fans, who took issue with the league highlighting a Spanish-language performer. In response, Turning Point USA hosted a rival "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Seattle Seahawks easily defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13. Their stout defense was the key factor, helping them control the game throughout all four quarters. They shut down opposing quarterback Drake Maye until the game was out of reach. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III ended up winning Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 135 yards.

