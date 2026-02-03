Boosie Badazz says he is willing to campaign to get Chris Brown to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, he described the controversial singer as "great" and said that it's "disrespectful" that the NFL hasn't had him perform at the event.

"DO WE NEED TO CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIS BROWN TO PERFORM AT A SUPERBOWL? SO MANY YEARS IVE SEEN SO MANY DIFFERENT ARTIST PERFORM," Boosie wrote. "NO CB? NOT COOL AT ALL, BETTER YET #DISRESPECTFUL U GREAT N OUR EYES MY G."

Fans in the replies section voiced their agreement with Boosie. "It’ll be one of the greatest shows in history," one user wrote. Another added: "I BEEN SAYING THIS.. no matter how you may feel about him, Chris is an ultimate entertainer for well over 20+ years. The n***a BEEN selling out whole arenas & stadiums.. like wtf else he gotta prove?? . We gotta get him on there ..fr fr!!"

Who Is Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Instead of Chris Brown, Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8. It's unclear who he will be bringing out as guest performers during his set. The show will come one week after he won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.