The Game is dropping another Gangsta Grillz mixtape on Friday, having just teamed up with DJ Drama for Every Movie Needs a Trailer, last month. According to Elliott Wilson, The Game will be collaborating with Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Boosie Badazz, Dom Kennedy, Eric Bellinger, and Swizz Beatz on the new project. He spoke with Game about working with DJ Drama in a new interview for Uproxx on Tuesday.

At one point in the discussion, Wilson mentioned how Game and Drama had never collaborated before Every Movie Needs a Trailer. "That’s exactly how it happened. We laughed about it," Game said. "I was like, 'How we never did a tape?' I sent him joints that weekend. He thought I was playing. Then he heard them and was like, 'Let me cook.' Once Drama gets on it, it turns into something else. Gangsta Grillz makes good music feel classic. And even subpar shit sounds official. So with this music? It was a wrap."

He continued: "I don’t even usually ride around listening to myself, but I’ve been playing this tape nonstop. It just feels good. And the craziest thing? No hate. I’ve been watching. Even the usual trolls are like, 'Yeah… but this tape is fire.'"

Game went on to describe his favorite DJ Drama moment on the project by saying: "Just hearing him scream over my sh*t. Took me right back to 2005. That’s brotherhood. He’s been solid for over 20 years. That’s the respect that you feel. That’s what makes this all legendary."

The Game & DJ Drama's "Every Movie Needs a Trailer"

The Game and DJ Drama dropped Every Movie Needs a Trailer on December 5. It featured guest appearances from Eric Bellinger, Jeremih, O.T. Genesis, and more artists across its 18-song tracklist.

With its release on Friday, The Game's newest Gangsta Grillz mixtape will join several other highly anticipated projects releasing on that day. A$AP Rocky is finally dropping his long-awaited album, Don't Be Dumb, while NBA YoungBoy may also be sharing his effort, Slime Cry.