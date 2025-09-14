Jeezy & DJ Drama Will Gift Fans A New Gangsta Grillz LP, “Still Sno,” For The Rapper’s Birthday

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 112 Views
Jeezy TM:101 Live Orchestral Concert
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jeezy speaks to media during the post show press conference after Jeezy's TM:101 Live Orchestral Concert at Fox Theater on September 12, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Young Jeezy and DJ Drama released their latest collaborative album, Snofall, in 2022 and received rave reviews.

Young Jeezy and DJ Drama aren’t done with Gangsta Grillz yet, you bastards. 

The Atlanta rap icon is celebrating two decades in the game with a fresh release alongside one of his original collaborators in Drama. Their new Gangsta Grillz project, Still Sno, is set to arrive September 28, which also marks Jeezy’s birthday.

The drop follows a summer of milestones for the Snowman. Jeezy has been honoring the 20th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, the 2005 debut that reshaped Southern rap and elevated trap into the mainstream. He even reimagined the album on tour with a full orchestra. 

The upcoming project highlights the impact while giving fans a grand reminder of his influence. But for Jeezy, reflection isn’t enough. 

“I’ve definitely been in this game 20 years. We celebrating 20 years of TM101, which has been an amazing milestone in my career,” he told fans. “Taking the orchestra on the road, but I also wanted to keep it going.”

Jeezy & DJ Drama “Still Snow”

That drive has led him back into the studio with DJ Drama, whose Gangsta Grillz mixtape series defined an era. The two have crafted Still Sno, which Jeezy describes as one of his strongest releases yet. 

“I feel like I’m in the zone. I feel like I got my second wind very much in my creative space,” Jeezy said. “So much so that DJ Drama and I are dropping a new project on September 28, which is my birthday. It’s called Still Sno and it’s a Gangsta Grillz. This is one of my favorite projects ever.”

The title itself is a statement. Jeezy has carried the Snowman persona since his early days, and Still Sno reinforces that his grind hasn’t slowed. He’s even dubbed release day “Snow Day,” marking the project as both a celebration and a declaration.

For Jeezy, Still Sno is more than a tape—it’s proof of endurance. With DJ Drama beside him, he’s showing that twenty years in, the Snowman remains one of hip-hop’s most unshakable figures.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
