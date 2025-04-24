Jeezy Will Celebrate 20 Years Of "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101" With Grand Tour

Jeezy may be dealing with some legal trouble these days, but he has much better news to look forward to this year. According to a press email, he will embark on the "TM:101 Live" tour later this summer in the United States. This will celebrate 20 years since his classic debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

What's particularly special about this tour is its assistance from a live symphonic orchestra, namely the Color of Noize Orchestra. DJ Drama will join as a special guest, whereas bassist and composer Derrick Hodge will conduct and arrange the orchestra. Grammy and Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone will provide direction, production, and musical supervision.

"I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation!" Jeezy stated about his "black-tie" tour. "This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern day story telling of the genre. This album had the impact it does because it was raw without hidden truth. I can’t wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour."

In addition to all this, the Georgia MC announced a 20th anniversary edition of Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. There's also new merch, partnerships, community events, engagements, a custom SiriusXM channel, men's health initiatives, and much more. The "TM:101 Live" tour started selling tickets today (Thursday, April 24) via presale. General sales begin on Friday, April 25, and you can purchase tickets here.

This news comes amid Jeezy's contentious divorce, other headlines involving alleged rifts with other rap affiliates, and some more developments for the "OKAY" lyricist. But again, it seems like brighter days are ahead in 2025 for the trap icon. You can check out his "TM:101 Live" tour dates below.

Jeezy Tour Dates

27 June - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

28 June - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

11 July - Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

12 July - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

18 July - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

19 July - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center

25 July – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

26 July - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

1 August - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

2 August - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

8 August – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre



9 August – Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

15 August - Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

16 August - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

22 August - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater

23 August - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre

28 August - Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

29 August – Houston, TX - Sarofim Hall

31 August – Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

5 September – Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center for the Arts

6 September – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

7 September – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)

12 September – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre