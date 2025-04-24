Jeezy Will Celebrate 20 Years Of "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101" With Grand Tour

Jeezy closed out the first evening at the 2023 Funk Fest at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville, Ky. on Friday, June 16, 2023. © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jeezy's "TM:101 Live" tour will feature special guest DJ Drama and run from June to September of this year across the United States.

Jeezy may be dealing with some legal trouble these days, but he has much better news to look forward to this year. According to a press email, he will embark on the "TM:101 Live" tour later this summer in the United States. This will celebrate 20 years since his classic debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

What's particularly special about this tour is its assistance from a live symphonic orchestra, namely the Color of Noize Orchestra. DJ Drama will join as a special guest, whereas bassist and composer Derrick Hodge will conduct and arrange the orchestra. Grammy and Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone will provide direction, production, and musical supervision.

"I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation!" Jeezy stated about his "black-tie" tour. "This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern day story telling of the genre. This album had the impact it does because it was raw without hidden truth. I can’t wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour."

In addition to all this, the Georgia MC announced a 20th anniversary edition of Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. There's also new merch, partnerships, community events, engagements, a custom SiriusXM channel, men's health initiatives, and much more. The "TM:101 Live" tour started selling tickets today (Thursday, April 24) via presale. General sales begin on Friday, April 25, and you can purchase tickets here.

Jeezy Tour Dates

This news comes amid Jeezy's contentious divorce, other headlines involving alleged rifts with other rap affiliates, and some more developments for the "OKAY" lyricist. But again, it seems like brighter days are ahead in 2025 for the trap icon. You can check out his "TM:101 Live" tour dates below.

Jeezy Tour Dates
27 June - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center 
28 June - New York, NY - Apollo Theater 
11 July - Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium 
12 July - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
18 July - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
19 July - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center 
25 July – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
26 July - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
1 August - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
2 August - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
8 August – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

9 August – Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
15 August - Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
16 August - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
22 August - Orlando, FL  - Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater
23 August - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre
28 August - Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
29 August – Houston, TX - Sarofim Hall
31 August – Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall 
5 September – Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center for the Arts 
6 September – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
7 September – Newark, NJ  – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) 
12 September – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

