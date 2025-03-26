Jeannie Mai Has An NSFW Admission About Her Single Life Following Divorce From Jeezy

“Girl, the streets scare me. Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring?” Jeannie Mai said. “Honestly, I think my whole life we’ve kind of, as women, have been prepared to [think about]: how are you going to talk to your new boyfriend? How are you going to get that first kiss? Who are you gonna marry? Who are you gonna date when you get divorced? How are you gonna get back out in these streets? I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself.” From there, she explained that she's enjoying her solitude. ”I am paid for fully, I am under warranty, I can eat my own french fries at that table,” she said. “I don’t have to share with anybody, I can go to bed when I want to, I can sit there and scroll aimlessly as long as I need. And I love that right now.” When Shepherd brought up having a "little tingle," Mai joked "That's right. Sherri, we didn’t say that we can’t have friends. We can have friends."