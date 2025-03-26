Jeannie Mai Has An NSFW Admission About Her Single Life Following Divorce From Jeezy

Jeannie Mai reflected on how she's been getting on after her divorce from Jeezy during an interview with Sherri Shepherd, earlier this week. She explained that she's not focused on finding her next man and instead, has been focused on self-care. She did note, however, she's still been having a "little tingle" as Shepherd referred to it.
“Girl, the streets scare me. Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring?” Jeannie Mai said. “Honestly, I think my whole life we’ve kind of, as women, have been prepared to [think about]: how are you going to talk to your new boyfriend? How are you going to get that first kiss? Who are you gonna marry? Who are you gonna date when you get divorced? How are you gonna get back out in these streets? I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself.” From there, she explained that she's enjoying her solitude. ”I am paid for fully, I am under warranty, I can eat my own french fries at that table,” she said. “I don’t have to share with anybody, I can go to bed when I want to, I can sit there and scroll aimlessly as long as I need. And I love that right now.” When Shepherd brought up having a "little tingle," Mai joked "That's right. Sherri, we didn’t say that we can’t have friends. We can have friends."
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy's Relationship
Jeezy shockingly filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai back in 2023, seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, who was born the year before. It ended up being a messy seperation with Mai accusing Jeezy of being unfaithful during their marriage. While the rapper denied the allegation, he accused Mai of "gatekeeping" their daughter. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy eventually finalized their divorce in June of last year.
In other news, Jeezy recently made headlines for taking longtime manager and his business partner, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman, to court. He's accusing them of withholding access to his financial records.