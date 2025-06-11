Jeezy says he was flirting with Nia Long during their viral discussion in 2023, following his filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai. The rapper reflected on the interview during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

"They wasn't lying," Jeezy said, when asked whether he was trying to "holla" at Long. He also defended his "real men don't cheat" remark. "I've never cheated," he said, as caught by Complex. "That's low-hanging fruit. If I'm locked in, I'm locked in. We ain't got to be married. I'm just not a cheater—I'm not going to cheat my friends. That ain't in my blood." He added that he did like Long, but was also trying to be "respectful." Jeezy further noted that he would "absolutely" try to pursue Long again and invited her to his TM:101 20th Anniversary Tour.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce

Elsewhere during the interview, Jeezy discussed his separation from Jeannie Mai. He noted that he's at "peace" with his ex-wife. "I tell myself this every day, 'Man, this is amazing," he said. "I don't got no enemies… no issues, I don't want no enemies or issues, I just want peace, joy, and freedom. I love my freedom. Freedom is everything. Especially when you're talking about art, culture-- you're talking your mind… This is the season of me. I'm putting myself first at all costs."

Jeezy and Mai were married from 2021 to 2024 and share a three-year-old daughter, Monaco. Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023.

As for how Mai is handling single life, she recently told Sherri Shephard in an interview that she's focusing on herself. "Girl, the streets scare me," she remarked. "Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring? [..] I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself."