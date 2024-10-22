Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Is Ghosting Her And Owes More Than $500K In Child Support And Car Payments

Jeannie Mai continues to hunt down Jeezy.

Jeannie Mai is seeking justice and compliance from her ex-husband Jeezy after officially divorcing him in June. The television personality and beauty expert says that the rapper has been ghosting her since July over a hefty amount of money. That report was made by TMZ back in early September. However, it's been over a month and there is still no word from him and assumedly his representatives, according to Akademiks TV. The largest sum that Jeannie is needing from Jeezy is $500,000 in child support.

They have a two-year-old daughter Monaco and it's been reported that daycare and school what's demanding all of this money. However, that's not all. Mai is needing two titles for cars transferred over in addition to four months' worth of rent payments. Shockingly, the latter equals around $92,000. To reach Jeezy, she claims that she has had her lawyers attempt to get a hold of him.

Jeannie Mai Is Seeking $500,000 From Jeezy For Child Support And More

Overall, the internet is in absolute shock over how much money the Atlanta native is reportedly having to fork over. Some also are commenting on how marriage can be extremely messy, with one IG user writing, "Marriage the biggest scam in history." Additionally, there are people out there wishing Jeezy the best while dragging Mai in the process. "Feel sorry for him man.... money hungry 304s." "Damn f*** he paying for her lifestyle cause I don't know what kinda child need that much." Things continue to be messy between Mai and Jeezy and it may not be for quite some time it seems.

