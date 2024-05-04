Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai Of Seeking Revenge Because He Didn’t Want Another Child

In September of last year, Jeezy filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. Unfortunately, things have become "increasingly contentious" in the months since. Just last week, Mai accused the rapper of domestic violence and child neglect. In court documents obtained by The Shade Room, the TV personality alleged that she was pushed down a flight of stairs, struck in the face, and more. She also alleges that their one-year-old daughter Monaco was left alone with a gun, putting her at serious risk.

These allegations came out amid their ongoing custody battle over the child, and Jeezy has since denied them. “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he said in a statement. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody."

Jeezy Fires Back Amid Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai's Allegations

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Now, Jeezy is firing back, accusing Mai of seeking revenge because he didn't want to have a second child with her. In court documents obtained by TMZ, he alleges that after he notified her of his plans to file for divorce, she went to IVF specialists in hopes of getting pregnant. He claims that he didn't approve of this, but accuses her of going through with it regardless.

Jeezy also alleges that between the two of them, Mai was the volatile and violent one in their relationship. Mai has yet to respond to these allegations. What do you think of Jeezy claiming that his estranged wife Jeannie Mai was determined to have a second child? What about her accusing him of domestic violence and child neglect? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

