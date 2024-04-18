Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Custody Battle: Rapper's Ex-Wife Reportedly Limiting Monaco's Time With Him

It seems like just yesterday when Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were other people's "couple goals." Now, the exes are in a custody battle over their two-year-old daughter, Monaco, though the Southern rhymer seems to be slightly more agreeable than he was a few days ago. Earlier this month, we reported that Jeezy was seeking primary custody of the young girl. We now know that he and his attorneys are asking for joint legal and physical custody with his ex-wife. However, he's not necessarily loving how she's handling the situation.

Documents obtained by @theneighborhoodtalk reveal that in Jeezy's "renewed motion," he accuses Mai of withholding Monaco from him. Apparently, the 46-year-old has only seen his daughter eight times so far this year. "The rapper says Jeannie attempted to establish a visitation agreement, but hasn’t held up her end and currently hasn’t shared her legal address with the rapper," the gossip blog reports.

Read More: Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Requests Joint Legal and Physical Custody of 2-Year-Old Daughter

"The Petitioner [Jeezy] never imagined that he would have no idea where the minor child is, or that his parenting time and contact with the parties minor child would be restricted by the Respondent [Jeannie]," legal documents state. Elsewhere, in an incident on April 2nd, a caretaker went to Mai's residence to pick up Monaco for her scheduled visitation with her father. "The caretaker claims they sat outside for hours before later realizing that Jeannie had taken all her belongings and vacated the home," new allegations reveal.

Even with all the turmoil unfolding in his romantic life at this time, Jeezy's not letting it keep him from getting in his creative bag. Earlier this year, the rhymer made a highly anticipated appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk series, where he brought big energy while performing some of his biggest hits in an intimate venue. Check out that at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jeezy Makes His Hyped-Up Appearance On "NPR's Tiny Desk"

[Via]