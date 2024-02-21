Jeezy Makes His Hyped-Up Appearance On "NPR's Tiny Desk"

Jeezy's status in hip-hop lore is firmly established at this point in his career. The icon from Atlanta has done his due diligence and paved the way for so many trap artists. His dedication to feeding the genre and the fans is something that has to be respected. There are not many like Jeezy still going today and it is much appreciated. About two weeks ago, he shared some photos from his NPR Tiny Desk appearance on his X (Twitter) account. "Let me take y'all on a journey... #tinydesk," he wrote to his followers. All of them were undoubtedly excited as 🔥 and ❄️ emojis filled his comment section.

Well, that day has finally come. According to Uproxx, you can check out the full concert on YouTube right now. During his roughly 24-minute-long show, Jeezy played six of his most memorable songs as follows. "Standing Ovation," "Air Forces," "Bottom Of The Map," "And Then What," "Go Crazy, and "Everythang," wound up making the final cut.

Jeezy Brings His Trap Classics To The Tiny Desk Stage

Besides bringing tons of energy, Jeezy was also handing out nuggets of wisdom, according to Yahoo. "Y’all could see how I got from there to here to Tiny Desk. I used to stand on a tiny porch, but if you stay with your dreams and stand on your business, you could get anywhere." Right after that he jumped into "Standing Ovation," a fitting track to the message he shared moments before. Before ending things, Jeezy had one last thing to share. "This has been Tiny Desk, this has been my story… Y’all keep this positivity going." We will, Jeezy, we sure will.

What are your thoughts on Jeezy's NPR Tiny Desk performance? Is this the best outing from a rapper on this platform, why or why not? Is he the G.O.A.T. of trap music, why or why not? What was your favorite part of the show and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jeezy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

