Jeezy Announces Upcoming Tiny Desk Performance

Fans are already speculating what he might play.

Jeezy has an impressive reach both within hip-hop and beyond. That influence was on display when he was invited to perform at a 42 Dugg show last month. The rapper was celebrating his release with a massive homecoming show that featured a star-studded roster of guest performers. Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Lil Durk, and of course, Jeezy himself, all made appearances during the concert.

Now he's got yet another unique performance on the way that fans are hyped for. He's taking on one of the most unique and sought after venues in all of music, the NPR Tiny Desk. "Let me take y’all on a journey… #tinydesk" he tweeted in a post accompanied by some pictures of him and his band at the titular desk. The post led fans in the comments to speculate on what he might have performed while there. He marks the most recent in a long series of rappers to take the Tin Desk stage. Artists like Saba, Noname, Anderson .Paak, and Chance The Rapper have racked up massive acclaim for their performances in the legendarily small space. Check out the teaser Jeezy shared below.

Jeezy's Tiny Desk Concert Coming Soon

The biggest story in Jeezy's life for the past few months has been his divorce from Jeannie Mae. The debate sparked when he was accused of infidelity. Fans dug up a clause in the legal paperwork from their divorce that made it seem like he paid out extra for violating a cheating clause. Despite the evidence fans dug up he completely denied the allegations of any infidelity.

Jeezy also accused Mae of being a "gatekeeper" between him and his daughter. In her response to the accusation she claimed that she was just prioritizing their daughters safety and acting in her best interest with her protective moves. What do you think of Jeezy performing at the NPR Tiny Desk? What songs do you hope he delivered for his performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

