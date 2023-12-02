Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Infidelity Claims

Jeezy has disputed claims made by his ex-wife Jeannie Mai that he was unfaithful. If true, this would trigger the fidelity clause in their pre-nuptial agreement. “Any claims of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time. The statement was made by the rapper's rep to US Weekly.

Jeezy was indirectly accused of infidelity by Jeannie Mai in recent court filings. "Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce. But which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly. Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement. This regards infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party," the motion from Jeannie Mai read.

Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai Of "Gatekeeping" Their Daughter

The once-seemingly perfect marriage between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai has devolved into an ugly divorce battle in the courts. This week, prior to Jeannie Mai's infidelity allegations, Jeezy accused his ex-wife of "gatekeeping" their daughter. Furthermore, he also pushed for a more consistent custody schedule. “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child. And it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the filing read.

Additionally, Jeezy alleged that Jeannie Mai was doing this intentionally in order to sabotage his relationship with their daughter. “[Mai's] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child," the motion further reads.

