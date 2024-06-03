NPR Tiny Desk Unveils The 2024 Black Music Month Series Lineup Featuring Tems, Flo Milli, Chaka Khan, & More

The celebration kicked off today with Tems.

Even though it is not one of the biggest stages in music literally speaking, the NPR Tiny Desk is certainly one figurately. Over the course of about 16 years, hundreds upon hundreds of stars and legends have brought some of their best stuff to the platform. The iconic Washington D.C. locale in turn has provided with some truly memorable moments in pop culture. One thing that the producers do extremely well over there is that they are always welcoming to so many genres and artists of all walks of life. In June, the NPR Tiny Desk team is doing just that with their third annual "Black Music Month" series.

This event may ring a bell to people who remember Usher's unforgettable performance. It gave us the hilarious "Hey. Oh. Hey. Watch this," meme and the video is up to 23 million views. But this celebration is more than just for giggles. NPR has made a conscious effort to help bring attention to some of the industry's influential voices and rising stars from the Black community. This time around, Tiny Desk producer and host, Bobby Carter, wanted to shed light on the talented women.

NPR Is Bringing Out The Best Of The Best For "Black Music Month"

"We’re giving the ladies their flowers! We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women who’ve paved the way... and others who are carving out their own paths". All of them are queens in their own right who represent a beautiful array of genres, generations and walks of life". According to HipHopDX, those nine women are Flo Milli, Tems, Tierra Whack, and Chaka Khan. Then, people will also get to see Kierra Sheard, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Brittney Spencer, and SWV. The Black Music Month celebration is already underway as of today (June 3), as Tems' performance is already up.

