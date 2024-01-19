Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Divorce: Prenup Enforcement Delays Requested By "The Real" Host

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce announcement sent out shock waves last September. Unfortunately for the former power couple, they're carrying the drama of parting ways into 2024, and now, things are more tense than ever before. According to TMZ, The Real host is requesting that a judge delay enforcing the prenuptial agreement she and her co-parent signed in the days leading up to their 2021 wedding. On Thursday (January 18), Mai filed in Fulton County Superior Court, asking for the prenup enforcement be denied entirely, or at least held off until she and Jeezy further discuss the documents.

The outlet reports that the fashionista isn't pleased with how quickly the prenup development process went. Just five days before tying the knot, negotiations began, leaving Mai unconfident that she was able to do her proper due diligence. At the time, the black-haired beauty failed to thoroughly look through her partner's finances. The short time she had to do so "raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process" her legal reps argue.

Read More: Did Jeezy Cheat? Jeannie Mai Legal Docs Suggest Infidelity Clause In Prenup May Lead To Major Payout

Jeezy's Divorce from Jeannie Mai is Getting Messy

In the same paperwork, Mai seems to shade Jeezy, noting "significant reservations" about the financial disclosures he provided. In total, Monaco's dad submitted one personal statement with approximate taxes but the young girl's mother now wants access to all relevant documents for a thorough examination. Last year we saw similar back-and-forths play out over cheating allegations and gossip about their daughter being endangered, so we're curious to see how Jeezy and the court will react to this week's request.

Besides strategizing next moves with her attorneys, Jeannie Mai has also been keeping her foot on our necks over on Instagram. To kick off the new year by embracing her single status, the mother of one posted up in a tiny gold bikini, earning no shortage of double taps. See those sexy snapshots at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Gold Bikini Amid Jeezy Divorce

[Via]