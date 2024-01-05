Jeannie Mai Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Gold Bikini Amid Jeezy Divorce

In September of last year, Jeezy filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. Since then, countless reports have come out about the circumstances that led up to their split, with rumors of differing values, hot temperaments, and more running rampant. It was also speculated that one of the former lovers did their other half dirty, which Mai seemingly confirmed in December.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mai's team cites a portion of their Prenuptial Agreement which states that if one partner engages in infidelity, the other could be entitled to a huge payday. He later released a statement insisting that any claims he cheated on Mai are "100 percent false." Of course, fans have their doubts. Either way, the mother of one appears to be back to living her best life, recently unveiling a few thirst traps on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

Jeannie Mai's Birthday Photoshoot

In the new batch of flirty photos, Mai is seen in a tiny gold bikini and a long fur jacket, which she complimented with a fuzzy beanie. She posed in front of a snow-covered log cabin, though it remains unclear exactly what her birthday destination was. Regardless, it looks like the personality had a blast. "Cuz she can," Mai captioned the carousel, adding a few celebratory emojis.

In another one of her recent IG posts, the California native shared a heartfelt message about the year she's had. "My superpower is my authenticity, in not allowing life’s pains to shape me into someone I am not. Even when I am walking through the dark, I will myself not to hold onto it," she wrote. "I am thankful for my resilience and my sharp edges that have guided me this far. And I protect my softer side, for she is to be earned." What do you think of Jeannie Mai's latest Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

