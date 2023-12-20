Jeannie Mai Responds to Jeezy's "Gatekeeper" Accusations, Says Prioritizing Safety For Their Daughter

In a recent legal development, Jeannie Mai has reportedly fired back. This time, she's denying at Jeezy's claims of her playing the role of a "gatekeeper" in relation to their 1-year-old daughter. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Mai contends that her primary concern revolves around ensuring their child's safety rather than restricting Jeezy's access. The documents detail Mai's assertion that she has consistently permitted Jeezy to spend quality time with their daughter. Even extending his access during the holiday season. Contrary to the portrayal of her actions as gatekeeping, Mai's legal team presented a statement emphasizing her genuine worry for their child's well-being.

Mai's lawyer clarified the situation, stating, "It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place. Such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past. As well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping. But rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being." The legal documents further elaborate on the nature of Mai's requests. Emphasizing that they stem from a sincere desire to ensure the safety and security of their daughter. Particularly when she is under the care of others or traveling across the country, Mai seeks what her legal team deems as reasonable protective measures.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Wants To "Find Her Voice" While Reckoning With Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai Speaks Out

In defense of their client, Mai's legal team concluded, "These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security. Especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country. And are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter." Meanwhile, Jeezy has continued to deny Mai's infidelity claims. Moreover, there was an fidelity clause in their pre-nuptial agreement that would be triggered if Jeezy was proven otherwsie. “Any claims of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time," a rep on behalf of Jeezy said to US Weekly.

This legal battle between Jeannie Mai and Jeezy sheds light on the complexities of co-parenting. Emphasizing the importance of balancing parental rights with the paramount need for a child's safety. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the courts will navigate this. There's several key points in play, including familial responsibilities and individual rights. What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Jeannie Mai “Taking It Day By Day” Amid Jeezy Divorce

[Via]