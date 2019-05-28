legal proceedings
- MusicJeannie Mai Responds to Jeezy's "Gatekeeper" Accusations, Says Prioritizing Safety For Their DaughterShe claims she's more concerned about their child's safety. By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureDr. Dre's Wife Alleges Abuse & Hidden Assets In New Legal DocsThis is getting ugly.By Dre D.
- RandomToo $hort Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Lawsuit Dropped: ReportThe accuser dropped the lawsuit against Too Short. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentHardee's Customer Sues For Racial Bias Over Hash Brown PortionThis Hardee's customer was not pleased.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Heads To Court To Have His Groping Case DismissedCuba Gooding Jr. is ready to have his case tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCardi B Planned The Stripper Attack According To District Attorney: ReportCardi B is facing some serious charges. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentYo Gotti Loses Appeal To Have $6.6 Million Judgement VacatedBad news for Yo Gotti. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Supports Her Son In Court After He Punched Her Ex-HusbandWendy Williams has her son's back. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentOwner Of Public Pool With "Racist" Rules Threatens To Sue His CriticsJohn Freeman is ready to take legal action to silence his critics. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDr. Dre & His Wife Sued For Not Paying Their Housekeeping StaffDr. Dre & Nicole Young are in trouble. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentNYPD Union Lawyers Think Eric Garner Died Of Obesity & Not Police Chokehold: ReportRIP Eric Garner. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMadonna Loses Appeal To Block Sale Of Tupac Letter: ReportMadonna will watch the Tupac letter get auctioned. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWoman Who Called Michelle Obama An "Ape In Heels" Jailed For EmbezzlementThe Michelle Obama-hater was slammed with federal charges. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Did Not Pull Out A Knife During Hairstylist Fight: ReportThe security footage shows no sharp objects were retrieved. By Aida C.