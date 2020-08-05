prenup
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai & Jeezy Divorce: Prenup Enforcement Delays Requested By "The Real" HostAccording to this week's court filing, Mai had just five days before her wedding to Jeezy to negotiate their prenuptial agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJeezy Probably Cheated On Jeannie Mai, His Childhood Friend AllegesJeezy's team recently denied Jeannie Mai's infidelity accusations.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith's Revelations Leave Rick Ross Rethinking Marriage"How Jada Pinkett Smith moving, it don’t make you wanna really be that close with a woman," Rick Ross says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsStephen Jackson's Wife Says They Are "Happily Married" Without A Prenup Amid Resurfaced RumorsJackson reportedly broke up with an ex-fiancee 20 years ago due to prenup discussions.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsSam Asghari Gets Nothing Under Britney Spears PrenupBritney's soon to be ex-husband is looking for a major payday on his way out.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCharlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Doesn't Need A Prenup With Wife Jessica GadsdenThe couple has been together for 23 years and Charlamagne detailed how she's held him down throughout.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Requests 5-Day Trial To Determine Validity Of Prenup: ReportDr. Dre wants to settle the prenup dispute with his estranged wife after she claimed that he ripped it up.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands Info On His Alleged MistressesNicole Young wants Dr. Dre's alleged mistresses to sit down for a deposition soon. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Files Prenup To Court Revealing Details Of AgreementDr. Dre files the prenup agreement to court in his divorce after Nicole Young claimed he tore up the document. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands He Turn Over OG Prenup AgreementNicole Young wants Dr. Dre to provide the "ironclad prenup" after he denied tearing the documents. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands He Participate In 21-Hour DepositionNicole Young wants to grill Dr. Dre over the validity of their prenup and his finances. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Rejects Nicole Young's Claims, Didn't Destroy Prenup: ReportNicole Young reportedly stated that estranged husband Dr. Dre ripped up their prenup because he felt guilty about forcing her to sign it.By Erika Marie