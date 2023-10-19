Jada Pinkett Smith’s Revelations Leave Rick Ross Rethinking Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has been promoting her new book Worthy as of late, and has shared a great deal about her relationship with Will Smith in the process. The actress and talk show host revealed that the two of them have actually been separated for the past six years, though they chose to hold off on an official divorce. Due to this, she said she was "shocked" that he called her his "wife" after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. She also called 2Pac her "soulmate," fueling longtime rumors that she had romantic feelings for the late rapper.

Amid the countless headlines Jada has made surrounding her relationship with Will, Rick Ross has taken to Instagram to weigh in. According to him, the whole debacle has him reconsidering the idea of marriage. He specifically referenced her claim that she and Will decided against a prenup ahead of their 1997 marriage.

Rick Ross On Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship Claims

“At one time, we thought Will Smith and Jada was Shaq and Kobe,” Rick Ross explained. “Just on some red carpet, let’s get this money type sh*t. But how Jada Pinkett Smith moving, it don’t make you wanna really be that close with a woman.” He went on, claiming that he's not buying her reported net worth. “It done really make you reconsider ever being married. Damn, baby. You talking about so much personal business. What’s your credit score? What’s your beacon score? We don’t believe you was worth $50 million."

“Nah, show it to us. Prove it to us," he continued. "We don’t believe this sh*t. Now show us. Show us. Will, go home, Will. They called me Will growing up. Come on, Will. Make her go open you a Moon Pie.” What do you think of Rick Ross revealing that Jada Pinkett Smith has made him reconsider marriage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Rick Ross, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith.

