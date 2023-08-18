Sam Asghari Gets Nothing Under Britney Spears Prenup

Sources have claimed that Sam Asghari has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage to Britney Spears. This comes after a “nuclear” fight in June led to the couple separating. The couple was married in a star-studded wedding in June 2022. Furthermore, the wedding came six months after Spears was formally released from her 13-year conservatorship. While things seemed idyllic for the couple, it reportedly came crashing down after Asghari accused Spears of infidelity.

Furthermore, a handful of sources claim not only that Asghari has filed for divorce. They claim that he will also seek to challenge his prenup. The agreement, that Spears insisted Asghari sign, maintains her assets as “separate property”. Additionally, the terms of the prenup leave Asghari with nothing. This is according to a source with “knowledge of the situation”, per TMZ. As mentioned, Spears kept her assets separate from the marriage. Furthermore, the prenup waives Asghari’s right to claim spousal support.

Can Sam Asghari Challenge His Prenup?

It’s unlikely that a judge would amend the prenup outside of mitigating circumstances. Many people online believe that the infidelity rumors on the part of Spears are being circulated as infidelity on her part would weaken the prenup. Furthermore, challenges over things like spousal support and “quasi-community property” are legal buzzwords designed to stir up a challenge to the document that Asghari agreed to and signed. However, it is believed that the more likely outcome would be Spears writing Asghari a one-off check. But that brings into play other reports that has since emerged.

According to TMZ‘s sources, the prenup contains an “extensive confidentiality clause”. This prevents Asghari from divulging details about his relationship with Spears. However, Page Six has reported that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” This suggests, again, that Asghari has no intention of going to court to fight this. Instead, the model and actor is looking to leave with a lucrative payday. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

