Britney Spears Footing $10K Rent Bill On Sam Asghari Bachelor Pad

Britney Spears is reportedly covering the $10,000-a-month rent on the new apartment of her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari. Asghari filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”. However, despite reportedly saying that he “wishes her best”, Asghari has also claimed she cheated on him and physically abused him. Furthermore, Asghari is allegedly trying to seek an agreement outside of a prenup that would see Spears give him nothing. Several outlets have reported that Asghari is threatening to release private and compromising information about Spears to achieve this.

The divorce proceedings remain in limbo but Asghari doesn’t appear to be sweating it. Per TMZ, he has moved into one of the most exclusive apartment buildings in Los Angeles and even negotiated one of the better suites for the price of a basic one. What’s more, as mentioned, Spears is reportedly the one covering the rent at the moment. While communication between the two has not opened, they have at least agreed to split their dogs. Asghari will get their Doberman while Spears will keep the four other dogs.

Spears Hit Hard By Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari (R) attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic )

While Asghari is living large, Spears appears to be struggling amid the divorce. It has been reported that her support network has been reduced to just her lawyer and her manager. While fans have rallied around her, seeing Asghari as just another man trying to take Spears’ money, it appears that the pop superstar might be struggling.

Additionally, TMZ also broke the surprise story that Spears might be looking to reconcile with her estranged father, Jamie. The pair have not been close for many years, especially with Jamie serving as the executor of Spears’ conservatorship. However, Spears reportedly wants to reconnect due to her father’s ill health and a desire to not leave a clearing of the air until it is too late to do so. Jamie is reportedly undergoing surgery this week to address a serious infection that has occurred around his knee replacement. The Spears-Asghari divorce remains a developing story.

