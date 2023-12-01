Did Jeezy Cheat? Jeannie Mai Legal Docs Suggest Infidelity Clause In Prenup May Lead To Major Payout

When 2023 began, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were one of the celebrity couples whom the internet loved to idolize, especially when they welcomed their first child together, Monaco. From afar, everything seemed peachy in their world, but recent months have revealed that things in the Jenkins household were less than ideal for some time, causing the rapper to file for divorce from his wife. Fans of the pair have been speculating about what might've led to their demise. While infidelity came up in conversation, Jeezy seemed to quash any rumours of him being unfaithful on his new album, as well as during an interview with Nia Long.

Interestingly, new legal documents obtained by TMZ suggest that Mai did fall victim to her husband's cheating and that their prenuptial agreement could land her a huge payday. "Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly," the mother of one's attorney wrote.

Jeezy Had a Lot to Say About Cheating in His Interview with Nia Long

"Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party," the docs further state.

At this time, it's unclear who Jeezy was allegedly unfaithful with, though Mai was previously under fire for getting too friendly with Mario Lopez of Access Hollywood fame. Those accusations are now behind us, but still, it's clear the tension brewing between the co-parents isn't calm yet. Divorce is difficult enough as is for the Average Joe, so working through all of this drama in the public eye has added an extra layer of stress for both Jeannie Mai and Jeezy. For the TV personality's part, she shared back in October that she's "taking it day by day," which is probably the best approach to preserve her mental sanity. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

