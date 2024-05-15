Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai Of “Weaponizing” Their Daughter Amid Rocky Divorce

In September of last year, Jeezy filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. The proceedings have grown increasingly contentious in the months since, particularly when it comes to their only child, Monaco. Previously, Jeezy has asked the judge to toss out their custody arrangement to give him more time with their daughter. Last month, she accused him of leaving weapons around the child, putting her at serious risk. She also accused him of physical assault, alleging that he once struck her in the face, pushed her down a staircase, and more. He denies the allegations.

Now, Jeezy has filed a motion to modify their divorce agreement, asking a judge to modify certain temporary issues, including custody of Monaco. In the court documents, obtained by The Blast, he accuses his ex of "weaponizing" his love for the little one to try to get what she wants in the divorce.

Allegedly, Mai hasn't been holding up her end of the deal when it comes to honoring Jeezy's time with the child. “Unfortunately, the Respondent is weaponizing Petitioner’s love for the parties’ minor child against him in hopes that he will concede to Respondent’s unrealistic and erratic demands,” the court documents read. Mai has yet to respond.

This isn't the first time Jeezy's accused Mai of withholding their daughter from him, however. In November, he alleged that she was acting as a "gatekeeper" when it came to Jeezy's time with Monaco, arguing that it'd be best for all involved to keep a consistent and fair schedule. What do you think of Jeezy accusing his estranged wife Jeannie Mai of weaponizing their daughter amid their contentious divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

