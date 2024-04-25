Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Domestic Violence And Child Neglect Amid Divorce

BYCaroline FisherPublished on 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Wedding of Pinky Cole &amp; Derrick Hayes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

New court documents uncover Jeezy's disturbing history of alleged domestic violence.

Amid Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce proceedings, new court documents have been obtained by The Shade Room, detailing the rapper's disturbing history of alleged domestic violence. The documents cite between three and four instances of Jeezy allegedly abusing Mai. She additionally expresses concerns over his allegedly excessive alcohol consumption, explosive outbursts, and more.

One of the instances described in the docs allegedly took place in 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. She accuses him of choking her as she walked up a staircase, and of later pushing her down the steps. When hotel security allegedly intervened, she says he proceeded to hurl insults at her, calling her a "f*cking b*tch" and claiming that he "can do so much better" than her.

Read More: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Custody Battle: Rapper's Ex-Wife Reportedly Limiting Monaco's Time With Him

Jeannie Mai Recalls Jeezy Allegedly Punching Her In 2022

Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Another alleged instance took place in a parked car weeks after Mai gave birth to their daughter Monaco in 2022, according to the documents. Allegedly, Jeezy had asked the driver to exit the vehicle and began to verbally assault her. “You wh*re!” he allegedly said, “I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.” Despite attempts to leave the vehicle, Jeezy allegedly held Mai there against her will and eventually punched her in the eye. The docs state that Mai suffered a subconjunctival hemorrhage as a result.

Aside from these alleged instances, and various others, the docs additionally detail a 2023 incident involving their then one-year-old child. Allegedly, Mai found the infant with Jeezy’s Louis Vuitton bag, later checking it and finding the rapper's AK-47 inside. She then removed Monaco from the home. What do you think of Jeannie Mai accusing her ex Jeezy of domestic violence and child neglect amid their divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked BallRelationshipsJeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Allegations That He Physically Assaulted Her357
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 21, 2019RelationshipsJeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce2.1K
The Wedding of Pinky Cole &amp; Derrick HayesRelationshipsJeezy Maintains "Love And Respect" For Jeannie Mai Amid Divorce5.1K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 07, 2020RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai Custody Battle: Rapper's Ex-Wife Reportedly Limiting Monaco's Time With Him6.2K