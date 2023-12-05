Jeezy Refutes Jeannie Mai's Latest Divorce Comments

Jeezy is refuting Jeannie Mai's latest comments on their separation after she claimed to have been blindsided by the divorce during an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday. Mai told Hudson that she found out about Jeezy filing for divorce at the same time as the rest of the world and was "gutted."

A source close to the rapper told TMZ afterward that her comments were “absolutely false,” noting that "the clear signs of their uncoupling were long established and manifesting right before their eyes." They revealed that the two spent ample time in marriage counseling, trying out several therapists before Jeezy concluded that it was time to move on.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Mai's interview with Hudson, she explained “Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me. It was kind of hard, so yeah, it’s what I’m dealing with day by day, you know? I think I’m doing better now.” She added: "So today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl." Mai also discussed her plans for the holidays with their daughter, Monaco, who she and Jeezy welcomed in January 2022. She intends them to spend Christmas in the Bay area, where she grew up as the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants.

Jeannie Mai On Her Split From Jeezy

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage. In a statement at the time, he explained that he still maintains "love and respect for Jeannie." Be on the lookout for further updates on Jeannie Mai on HotNewHipHop.

