Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Allegations That He Physically Assaulted Her

Jeezy has reportedly responded to domestic violence and child neglect accusations against him from Jeannie Mai, his former partner who he currently faces in court due to their ongoing divorce process. Moreover, according to court documents, Mai pointed to three alleged incidents in particular in which he physically assaulted her and claimed that he drinks too much alcohol and has explosive outbursts, among other concerns. As for the alleged child neglect, she also claimed that she supposedly found an AK-47 rifle in a Louis Vuitton bag that she found with their then-one-year-old child. Now, according to The Jasmine Brand, the rapper has vehemently denied these accusations.

Furthermore, Jeannie Mai had provided pictures of the alleged injuries that she supposedly sustained as a result of Jeezy's as-of-yet unsubstantiated abusive actions. One of the specific incidents referred to was him allegedly pushing her down a flight of stairs, but he reportedly responded to the court that this specific event never happened and is a complete fabrication. According to court documents, the Atlanta MC is claiming that the injuries that Mai provided alleged photos of in the lawsuit are actually from a golf course incident. Not only that, but he apparently provided photographic and text message evidence of the timeline of the accident, as well as providing an alleged picture of his own injuries as a result of the accident.

Read More: “Hip-Hop & The White House” Documentary Narrated By Jeezy Gets Hulu Release Date

Jeezy Reportedly Denies Jeannie Mai's Domestic Violence & Child Neglect Accusations

As for what these alleged texts and photos mean for Jeezy, it aims to counter Jeannie Mai's claim that his alleged abuse of her reportedly occurred in April, referring to the specific and alleged stairs incident. These new supposed texts and pictures are from June, which would mean the injuries happened months afterwards if this is actually to be believed. Overall, the only confirmed thing about all of this is that it made the divorce between them all the nastier. There are a lot of unconfirmed and speculative allegations flying around, including how they've allegedly limited each other's time with their child.

Meanwhile, both parties, especially the trap pioneer, have done their part to request privacy amid this contentious back-and-forth. With these new allegations in mind, we can only expect things to get muddier and more combative in the near future. But hopefully we are wrong on that. For more news and the latest updates on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Net Worth 2024: What Is The TV Personality Worth?