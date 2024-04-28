Jeezy Is Feeling "Invincible" Amid Jeannie Mai's Domestic Violence Allegations

Jeezy calls his estranged wife's accusations false and "deeply disturbing."

Last week, court documents obtained by The Shade Room revealed new allegations made by Jeezy's estranged wife, Jeannie Mai. The two are currently in the midst of an "increasingly contentious" divorce according to reports, and have been making headlines for legal filings concerning their custody arrangement. In the docs, Mai alleged that the rapper previously pushed her down a staircase, struck her in the face, and more. She additionally accused him of leaving their infant daughter around an AK-47, putting her at risk of serious injuries.

Jeezy has since denied the allegations and provided text messages that allegedly point to Mai's claims being fabricated. She had provided photos of injuries she alleged were inflicted by her ex, but the texts suggest they could have actually been obtained in a golf course accident. “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” a statement from Jeezy reads in part. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody."

Now, Jeezy has taken to Instagram with a couple of new posts, providing fans with an update. One of the posts, shared last week, highlights his recent SHEEN Magazine cover. "Surviving and Thriving," he captioned it. Another shared yesterday shows him at an event at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. "When you know yourself, you are empowered. When you accept yourself, you are invincible," he captioned the carousel.

What do you think of Jeezy's latest Instagram posts? Are you surprised that he's feeling "invincible" these days? What about the recent allegations made by his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

