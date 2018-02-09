payments
- RelationshipsMustard Ordered By Court To Pay $24K In Monthly Child Support PaymentsHis ex Chanel Thierry sought $82K in monthly sums for their three children.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBrian McKnight & Ex Clashed Over Daughter's Birth Control Payments: ReportCourt documents show that the singer refused to pay for his daughter's medical affairs, including therapy sessions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEliantte Says They've Never Had A Payment Problem With Playboi CartiEliantte says Playboi Carti is not behind on his payments, despite rumors of a lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHalle Berry's Child Support Payments Slashed In Half To $8k Per Month: ReportThis comes after the actress recently called her payments "extortion" on social media. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDr. Dre's Estranged Wife, Nicole Young, Explains Needing $2 Million MonthlyDr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, has justified why she needs $2 million a month.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Requests Payment Limit On Temporary Child Support For Eliza ReignFuture wants to cap it.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureOwen Wilson Pays $25K A Month In Child Support For Daughter He's Never MetMaybe in the future he'll come around.By Arielle London
- GossipOffset's Baby Mama Takes Rapper To Court For More Child Support: ReportOffset has reportedly been providing "minimal" financial support for his daughter Kalea.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash & His Baby Mamas: ReportLooks like everyone's getting paid except for Lee Daniels who will simply be free of debt to Dame Dash.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Stopped Paying Child Support In Response To Ex-Wife "Brainwashing" KidsR. Kelly stopped paying to spite his ex-wife. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Wife Claims He Withheld Child Support Payments To Control HerDrea Kelly alleges that R. Kelly's continued to manipulate her after their divorce.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriend's Family Deny Getting Money From SingerJoycelyn Savage's family react to her interview with Gayle King.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Sued By Company Who Allegedly Repo'd His Ferrari & Rolls-Royce LoanersTyga is back in the news for allegedly neglecting to pay for his luxurious habits.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Reveals 4 Mystery Kids In Court Injunction Over "Child Support"Chief Keef pleaded his case against the judge, revealing 4 of 9 children with Cozart blood.By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman Reportedly Sues Agent For "Toxic" $12 Million Loan Resulting In Mansion SaleBirdman strikes back.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown's Baby Mama Says Daughter Is Being Threatened By His Fans: ReportThe child support battle takes an unfortunate turn.By Zaynab
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Exposes Private E-Mails With Child Support ReceiptsAfter all was said and done, Tia Kemp revealed she finally got her money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Selling $13.5 Million Mansion After Defaulting On Payments: ReportBirdman gives up in his fight to save his luxurious Miami mansion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTidal Accused Of Missing Royalty Payments To 3 Record LabelsTidal is experiencing waves of criticism from a Norwedian media outlet.By Devin Ch
- MusicKelis Reportedly Asks Nas To Increase Child Support PaymentsNas and Kelis are once again on the verge of a child support discussion.By Mitch Findlay