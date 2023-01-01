Mustard Ordered By Court To Pay $24K In Monthly Child Support Payments

A recent court decision ended up working out in Mustard’s favor when it comes to his child support battle with his ex Chanel Thierry. Moreover, Thierry sought for the producer and DJ to cough up $82,628 in monthly child support payments for their three children. However, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, he will only have to pay $24,500 each month, and other elements of the divorce process also panned to his benefit. For example, upon verifying the couple’s prenuptial agreements, the court ruled that he will keep many of his assets. These include his cars, house, properties, jewelry, and music royalties.

In addition, Thierry will not receive any further amounts in spousal support as part of their agreement. Instead, she received a one-time payment of $315,000 that is meant to cover what the support would’ve been. As far as other divided expenses, Thierry will pay for half of the children’s school and medical expenses, whereas Mustard will pay for their extracurricular endeavors. With these compromises in mind, it seems like the year-long process is finally wrapping up for the former couple.

Mustard Child Support Dispute Sees Resolution

Still, it doesn’t mean that all history vanished between the two, as they’ve addressed each other during all this. Furthermore, Thierry broke her silence concerning her and Mustard’s split shortly after they announced it. “Thank you for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” she wrote on Instagram. “Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I’ve [dedicated] 12 loyal years and it is more [than] heartbreaking to see things end.”

Meanwhile, she also seemingly addressed the producer being with a new girl by sharing a TikTok of Megan Thee Stallion on IG. “Anybody try to play with me, nine times out of ten, they’re gonna get their feelings hurt,” Meg says in the clip. “You wanna make me jealous? Not gonna work. I’m a bad b***h. Were you going after this? You tried to piss me off? Not gonna work. I’m naturally happy. Like, you don’t dictate my happiness. You know what I’m saying? I was happy before you got here. I’m gonna be happy when you leave. Like, I’m gonna still be me at the end of the day.” For more news and the latest updates on Mustard, stick around on HNHH.

