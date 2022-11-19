We didn’t hear much from Mustard and Chanel Theirry following news of their split. However, Chanel has been lighting up the internet in recent weeks as she takes her grievances to social media. Back in May, the couple announced their plans to divorce. There were rumors that one or both of them cheated, but Mustard swooped in to deny claims of infidelity.

He asked for privacy on behalf of his family, and he and Chanel kept their separation away from prying eyes. However, earlier this month, something set Chanel off because she emerged with some pointed posts about her ex.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

“I keep private for the most part for others comfort,” she wrote. “But u get no cool points for ***** over your day 1. I’m solid and loyal as they come [purple heart emoji] I bring more then money to the table and will always add to the table I sit and eat from – management.”

Chanel added that she signed a prenuptial agreement and Mustard wasn’t contributing to helping her raise their children. It looks like things have escalated behind closed doors because she returned with another scathing series of posts.

“These men be so bitter after they leave,” the mother of three stated. “How u mad at me for stepping after you left me Not paying me child support or alimony to purposefully spite me. After I already signed a prenup. Talk about want me to leave with notninggggg sheesh it’s giving bitter af.”

“At least share the family car, forcing me to drive me Lambo with 3 kids is wild. Won’t keep quiet for your comfort honey. You know me!”

After posts were shared, people quickly took note of her mention of a Lamborghini. Commenters told her she needs to get rid of it for something workable, but Chanel explained why it wasn’t so simple.

“LAMBO in his name guys,” she answered. “Can’t trade it without him. I know ghetto bday gift.”

Mustard hasn’t reacted to his estranged wife’s latest allegations.