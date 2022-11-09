Six months ago, DJ Mustard and his estranged wife Chanel Thierry announced they were getting a divorce. The news came as a shock to the famed producer’s fans, as they grew to love Mustard and his family. It’s reported that Mustard and Chanel were together for over a decade, first meeting when they were teens. In 2018, Mustard finally popped the question, and two years later, they officially tied the knot.

This story read like a fairy tale to some, but in May, they revealed they had split. The ultra-private couple kept their personal squabbles to themselves, but Chanel recently resurfaced with an update. “S/O to me forreal. I walked away from everything I ever knew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She also gave insight into what she has endured throughout the year.

“Signed a prenup even tho I was ‘shooting in the gym’ and still didn’t put up a fight. Taking care of my babies on my own is the most rewarding feeling [white heart emoji,” she continued.

“I keep private for the most part for others comfort. But u get no cool points for ***** over your day 1. I’m solid and loyal as they come [purple heart emoji] I bring more then money to the table and will always add to the table I sit and eat from – management.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to run with Chanel’s revelations. Both she and Mustard have kept silent about their ongoing divorce, aside from the producer speaking out months ago. Following news of their breakup, there were rumors that with he or Chanel was caught cheating. He shut that down.

“We just trying to deal with our family matters privately,” Mustard said at the time. “We’ve shared 12 years together so I’m sure y’all can respect this ain’t a easy issue we just ask for privacy im human with kids old enough to read if y’all can’t respect us at least respect that.”

The pair share three children. Check out Chanel’s posts below.