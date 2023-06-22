DJ Mustard And Ex-Wife Battle Over Child Support After His Income Is Revealed

DJ Mustard may be on the line for a pretty penny in child support. Chanel Thierry, Mustard’s former wife, has publicly criticized his substantial income. This was done in an effort to persuade him to pay more child support. In January, Thierry submitted a request to a California judge addressing various matters. The issues were many and varied, including child support, custody, spousal support, attorney’s fees, and the breakdown in communication. She sought joint physical and legal custody of their three children. However, she requested the judge to grant her the authority to make final decisions regarding their children’s health and education. Thierry claimed that co-parenting with Mustard had become increasingly challenging due to his lack of communication. She also mentioned that their former nanny now serves as Mustard’s house manager. According to her, this further hindered effective communication regarding child-related issues.

DJ Mustard initiated the divorce proceedings in May 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The court documents revealed that he and Chanel Thierry had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in 2020. Mustard recently requested a status judgment to establish his and his ex-wife’s single marital status. Furthermore, he sought to postpone the resolution of issues related to their children to a later date. Additionally, in another filing, he asked the court to retain jurisdiction over all other matters concerning their marriage. These issues included child custody, visitation, child support, and spousal support. He also asked the court to oversee division of assets and liabilities, confirmation of separate property, reimbursement claims, attorney and expert fees, and any other matters deemed appropriate.

DJ Mustard’s Substantial Income Means Substantial Requests From His Ex-Wife

Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

DJ Mustard earns quite a bit of money. Unfortunately for him, that means the support requests are larger. Chanel Thierry demanded approximately $82,628 per month in child support. She asserted that her demands were reasonable. There was a pending a forensic evaluation of Mustard’s finances, however. Now, we know just how much the producer makes. Recently obtained documents from RadarOnline confirmed that Mustard’s monthly income amounts to around $623,381. The report stated that the income primarily derives from Mustard’s music recording businesses. It also mentioned advances received as compensation and for expenses such as studio fees. Most notably, Mustard received substantial advances totaling $12,000,000 from Universal Music Group and $7,500,000 from Sony Music. Additionally, he earned nearly $1 million from the music of Ella Mai, who is signed to his 10 Summers label.

In contrast, Chanel Thierry’s monthly income was disclosed to be approximately $3,216. Mustard has currently agreed to pay $18,342 in child support. He has also contributed $25,000 towards attorney fees and $10,000 to his ex-wife’s current counsel. It is alleged that he has also agreed to provide an additional $20,000 to her current counsel. No matter how things go down, it looks like DJ Mustard will owe his ex quite a bit of money in support. What do you think of his ex-wife’s demands? Are they reasonable? Sound off in the comments below to let us know!

[Via]