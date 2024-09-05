Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Failing To Pay Nearly $100K In Divorce Settlement

Jeannie Mai alleges that Jeezy hasn't complied with the terms of their divorce settlement.

The process of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce has been anything but smooth so far, and now, it looks like the former pair has hit yet another bump in the road. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mai is accusing the rapper of not complying with their divorce settlement. Reportedly, the settlement calls for him to pay for their 2-year-old daughter Monaco's daycare and school costs and put at least $500K in an interest-bearing account for her.

He's also supposed to transfer the title for two vehicles and pay for four months of Mai's rent, per the outlet. Mai alleges that he's yet to follow through with his end of the deal, and now owes her almost $100K in rent and costs related to their daughter. Mai claims she tried to go through her lawyers to get Jeezy to follow through with the terms of their settlement, but that he ghosted them in July.

Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Reportedly, Mai wants Jeezy held in contempt and is seeking the amount he owes her plus interest. He's yet to respond. The exes first finalized their divorce back in June of this year, though at the time, details of their settlement were unknown. This latest development comes after Mai accused Jeezy of physically assaulting her and putting their child at risk. He's since denied this, calling her allegations "not only false, but also deeply disturbing." Jeezy has also accused her of "weaponizing" his love for their daughter amid the divorce process.