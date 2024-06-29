Jeezy Makes Light Of Jeannie Mai Divorce On New Remix Of JT's "OKAY"

Atlanta Hawks Draft Watch Party With Performance By Jeezy
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 26: Rapper Jeezy is joined by 2 Chainz on stage during the Atlanta Hawks Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
"Summer 24, I’m single as a dollar bill / Handsome and wealthy, can’t forget the fact a n***a real," Jeezy raps on the cut.

Jeezy graced the remix of JT's "OKAY" yesterday (Friday, June 28), and fans quickly realized that it was a much messier single than they perhaps anticipated. Moreover, there are multiple bars from the former on here than either outright reference or subtly allude to his contentious and drama-filled divorce from Jeannie Mai. "Summer 24, I’m single as a dollar bill," he raps on the cut. "Handsome and wealthy, can’t forget the fact a n***a real." It seems like The Snowman really wanted to make a statement and speak on his current state with this remix, and we're sure that this won't be the last addition to this saga.

However, some fans might be confused because, as far as they knew, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai just finalized their divorce earlier this month. The process was very combative, including domestic abuse allegations against the rapper and claims that he unsafely kept an AK-47 in their home and brandished it while leaving many firearms and a lot of ammunition in easily accessible places. "Why you got choppers in ya house? 'Cause I’m a n***a still / A b***h’ll never catch me slipping, yeah, banana peel / Ever lost a real one? You dropped the ball baby," he raps on the "OKAY" remix.

JT & Jeezy's "OKAY" Remix: Watch The Music Video

Elsewhere on the song, Jeezy flexes his longevity by challenging hip-hop's biggest story of 2024 so far: the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. "You're taking off this summer? I said n***a, naw / All I’m hearing about is Drizzy Drake and K.Dot / Been on fire twenty years, b***h, I stay hot," he spits on the track. It would be very interesting to hear what an Atlanta legend like himself would have to say about that battle. Did the 6ix God run to him for a couple of dollars or did he wipe Kendrick down?

Regardless, Jeezy did receive some defense from his circle amid the Jeannie Mai divorce, and so did she from her loved ones. Hopefully things slow down in the future and they turn this sad end into an amicable, accountable, and responsible future. These moments are never easy, and perhaps rapping about it on a record will exacerbate this difficulty. But only time will tell.

