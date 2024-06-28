JT Grabs The Trap Rap OG Jeezy For Remix Of "OKAY"

JT is doing one heck of a job this year. Whether it be her solo work or team-ups, the Miami, Florida rapper has not missed a beat at any point. After making some noise last summer with "No Bars" , the run she has been on since then is quite remarkable. She nabbed a massive song on Kali Uchis' latest record ORQUIDEAS with "Munekita" . Her and TDE signee Doechii were all gas and no brakes on "Alter Ego" . Then, you have her laid-back and confident "Sideways" to pair with the high-octane "OKAY" . The latter is now getting a new version and it is arguably better than the original. For the remix of "OKAY", JT is teaming up with Jeezy and this was honestly the perfect selection.

It seems that JT was somewhat inspired by the 2000s and the bling era, a period in which the feature thrived in. The triumphant, horn-filled instrumental for "OKAY" is something that Jeezy would have certainly rapped over and its why this marriage works so well. The Atlanta legend kicks the remix off, delivering some hilarious one-liners. At one point, he even makes a reference to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, claiming that even though it is all the craze right now, he has still managed to stay relevant through it. As for the rest of the structure, it remains the same. This alternate version of "OKAY" could certainly be a bonus track for JT's upcoming solo album, City Cinderella. We still do not have information in regard to the album cover or release date, but it should be coming in 2024. For now, give the remix a try below.