JT Unveils The Cover & Release Date For Her Solo Debut "City Cinderella"

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
JT announcing this EP signifies a major milestone.

JT has taken some serious steps away from her time with Yung Miami and the City Girls over the last year or so. Now, the Miami, Florida native is taking a massive leap after making a huge announcement just moments ago. With the unapologetic femcee dropping singles under just her name it was only a matter of time before she decided to see what she could do solo. So far, her decision has been paying off and quite tremendously we might add. Because of this, JT is comfortable (sort of) revealing key details about her upcoming debut EP called City Cinderella.

She shared the bombshell on her social media while captioning the post, "City Cinderella coming….7/19 👑🧊✨ Pre-save link in bio. My hands shaking posting this. Juvies we here…..🥹". Multiple fellow female artists were quick to show her support and love for this career move. Kali Uchis is excited for what is in store, saying, "She’s coming !!!!!". R&B act Snoh Aalegra was also hyping JT up, "⏳ sheeeesh 🔥🔥🔥".

JT Is Looking To Make Some Noise With Her First Solo EP

According to Genius, it appears that "OKAY", its two versions, including the Jeezy remix, "No Bars", and "Sideways" will all land on the possible 10-song tracklist. As for the release date of City Cinderella, JT is dropping her EP on July 19 and it will compete with some pretty heavy hitters like Childish Gambino and Denzel Curry. The cover art is also now available to us, as it shows the "Alter Ego" artist looking stunning, with the lower half of her body being made of glass and some it shattered off. She also is donning a tiara, which is fitting for the title of the project. Congratulations to JT on the announcement and we cannot wait to check it out.

What are your thoughts on JT announcing her debut EP City Cinderella? Do you think she should have gone solo even sooner than this, why or why not? Do you think she will become more successful after branching out to work on her own material? What single have you been bumping the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

