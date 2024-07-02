JT Unveils The Cover & Release Date For Her Solo Debut "City Cinderella"

JT announcing this EP signifies a major milestone.

JT has taken some serious steps away from her time with Yung Miami and the City Girls over the last year or so. Now, the Miami, Florida native is taking a massive leap after making a huge announcement just moments ago. With the unapologetic femcee dropping singles under just her name it was only a matter of time before she decided to see what she could do solo. So far, her decision has been paying off and quite tremendously we might add. Because of this, JT is comfortable (sort of) revealing key details about her upcoming debut EP called City Cinderella.

She shared the bombshell on her social media while captioning the post, "City Cinderella coming….7/19 👑🧊✨ Pre-save link in bio. My hands shaking posting this. Juvies we here…..🥹". Multiple fellow female artists were quick to show her support and love for this career move. Kali Uchis is excited for what is in store, saying, "She’s coming !!!!!". R&B act Snoh Aalegra was also hyping JT up, "⏳ sheeeesh 🔥🔥🔥".

JT Is Looking To Make Some Noise With Her First Solo EP

According to Genius, it appears that "OKAY", its two versions, including the Jeezy remix, "No Bars", and "Sideways" will all land on the possible 10-song tracklist. As for the release date of City Cinderella, JT is dropping her EP on July 19 and it will compete with some pretty heavy hitters like Childish Gambino and Denzel Curry. The cover art is also now available to us, as it shows the "Alter Ego" artist looking stunning, with the lower half of her body being made of glass and some it shattered off. She also is donning a tiara, which is fitting for the title of the project. Congratulations to JT on the announcement and we cannot wait to check it out.