JT's First Week Numbers For "City Cinderella" Stirs Up A Back-And-Forth Debate

For context, her last album, the City Girls' "RAW", sold just 6,000 copies.

On July 19, City Girls rapper JT put full belief in herself to shake things up a bit by dropping City Cinderella. Her debut solo mixtape, powered by singles such as "OKAY", its remix with Jeezy, and "Sideways", has been receiving quite the favorable reaction from reviewers. While it isn't necessarily blowing people out of the water, the scores are very solid. We are in that same boat, as we feel that JT put forth some standout performances and chose some thumping beats. There are moments of repetition, and the features don't really add much, but overall, it's a respectable debut.

With it being well over a week now since its release, the final numbers are in for City Cinderella. In terms of sales, it pulled in 26,000, according to That Grape Juice. That is just 1,000 less than the original projection. As for what that means in terms of charting, it slots in at 27th on the Billboard Hot 200. For context, RAW, the City Girls' last project, did just 6,000. Additionally, it competed with the likes of Childish Gambino and Denzel Curry's bodies of work that week, and it actually outdueled the latter substantially.

Fans Have Different Views On The Performance Of JT's City Cinderella

Now that the final stats are in, its causing quite the debate online. On one hand, fans are extremely proud of JT. Their argument is that based on what RAW did, 26,000 is a substantial increase and that progress is progress. Conversely, this stance has some riled up. People on this side are calling out the ones who were gassing it up, but still didn't decide to a buy it. Essentially, they feel that these fans are coddling JT and not keeping it real. For example, here are two differing quotes. "27k is not good. For an established artist. Regardless if this is her first solo effort". "Her last project did 6k, the goal is to do better than your last project. Give my girl her 10’s ❤️".