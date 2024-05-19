JT Opts For All-Natural Look & Serves Major Body In Stunning Blue Bikini Pics

JT is having her moment in 2024. Actually, let's correct that. She is having multiple moments this year. The City Girls MC took the criticism on the chin after her and Yung Miami dropped their album RAW. Sales were extremely low (just 10,000 first week), and it seemed apparent that what made the duo popular was running its course. However, JT has totally flipped that script and is coming through with arguably her best material to date. Sure, the familiar vibes are there, but mic presence and production are up across the board. Her feature game has also been on point, landing on Doechii's house-inspired banger "Alter Ego."

It is safe to say that she has given herself a lot of confidence. Her most single "OKAY" and its extended version saw her send a plentiful quantity of subliminal shots at her contemporaries such as Sukihana. With this blazing start, she is now poised to drop her debut project quite soon. JT announced that City Cinderella is on the way, all while flaunting her bodacious curves in some sultry neon bikini pics.

JT & Her Bikini Stun In The Bahamas

Speaking of the latter, JT felt that one swimsuit photoshoot was not enough. So, with her enjoying her time in Nassau, Bahamas, why not treat her fans to more stunning shots? Well, she did just that, rocking a skimpy, bright blue bikini while posing with no makeup at the gorgeous beaches. "Pretty privilege ! <3 🇧🇸💖 ;)" she captioned the post. Fans and fellow artists were drooling in the comments section, as to be expected. Kali Uchis took notice of the all-natural look, "no makeup suits u sooo well !!!" Stunna Girl also commented twice, "Poster Girl 💅🏽 I love you sisss 💕💕💕" Kehlani also hyped up JT, "giiiRLLLLUHHHH JESUS CHRIST."

What are your thoughts on JT going for the natural look in her mini bikini photoshoot in the Bahamas? Is she breaking out in 2024? Or is she still not there just yet and if so, why? What has been your favorite release and feature from her so far this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

