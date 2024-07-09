JT Announces Month-Long Tour Surrounding Her Debut Tape, "City Cinderella"

JT is heading back on the road after her solo club tour from earlier this year.

JT is on a roll, and she will continue to be soon as she presents her second-ever solo tour named after her debut mixtape, City Cinderella. The Miami, Florida rapper is embarking on a month-long trek across the United States with things kicking off on August 20. She will begin her journey in Kansas City, Missouri and cap things off on September 22 in Los Angeles, California. Other markets JT will be tearing up will include Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, Memphis, and more. As far as ticket sales/information goes, there are few different ways you can purchase your admission.

According to the press release, there will be three opportunities to be exact. "Venue/promoter pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Jul. 10 at 10 a.m. local... Spotify pre-sale launches Thursday, Jul. 11 at 10 a,m. local. The general public can purchase tickets for the tour beginning Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time". This is another major career milestone for JT for a couple of reasons.

JT Is Taking Her Solo Debut On Tour

For one, it is her second time hitting the road this year alone. This is coming just months after her solo debut set of dates which saw her perform at club venues only. Secondly, JT is dropping her first-ever project as a lead artist. There was a little bit of speculation as to whether or not this would be an EP with about 10 cuts. Those are out the window, as this is a mixtape, and it will include 16 tracks. City Cinderella will hit streaming on July 19 and will feature singles such as "OKAY", its remix with Jeezy, "No Bars", and "Sideways".