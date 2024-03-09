JT Announces Solo Tour With Stops In Miami, Houston, & More

JT will be traveling across the United States without her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, for a new solo tour. She announced the run of concerts on her Instagram page on Saturday. They include stops in Houston, Dallas, Miami, New York, and more cities. "Mwah! I’m on my way which city will I see you in?" JT captioned the post.

In addition to excitement from fans, many users in the comments section took issue with the lack of some major cities. "Girl where is NEW ORLEANS. Do I need to have my ppl hit your ppl?" one follower wrote. Others complained about not having shows in Chicago, Atlanta, and more. One fan noted that the Detroit concert doesn't have a date confirmed yet. "Now why Detroit don’t got a date?! don’t piss us off," they wrote.

The tour announcement comes after she shared her latest solo single, "Sideways," earlier this month. More music from the rapper can be expected this year as she said in a statement at the time of the track's release: “‘Sideways’ is a song not a verse and in 2024 I want to go from ‘JT has good verses!’ to ‘JT make good songs!’” Check out the announcement for her next tour below.

As a member of the City Girls, JT last released a project with Miami in 2023 with RAW. That project featured collaborations with Usher, Kim Petras, Juicy J, Lil Durk and Muni Long. It peaked at No. 117 on the US Billboard 200. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and her upcoming tour on HotNewHipHop.

