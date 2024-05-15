JT Flaunts Her Curves In A Neon Bikini, Teases Upcoming Album “City Cinderella”

JT is still hot off of the success of her latest single "Okay," and luckily for listeners, she has even more on the way. Yesterday, the City Girl turned solo star took to Instagram to tease her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. She first announced the project in March. JT shared a series of flirty photos, posing in a neon pink and green bikini top. She paired the sultry swimwear with denim shorts and a pair of light-up pleasers.

In a few other photos, JT is also seen performing onstage in New Orleans as part of her first-ever solo headlining tour. As for the album, she's yet to confirm an official release date, though it's expected to arrive sometime this year. Aside from her latest track, the Miami-born rapper has already given fans a taste of what's to come with her singles "No Bars" and "Sideways."

City Cinderella Is "Coming Soon"

Last week, JT even unveiled a new extended edition of "Okay," unleashing several fierce new bars directed at her fellow femcees. While she didn't call out anyone by name, she recently engaged in a heated Twitter feud with Sukihana. They went at it over the OG version of the song, which some thought included a jab at the Baddies star. JT denies this, though their unhinged back and forth made it clear they're not on good terms by any means. "To be clear h*e, this for you, you and you (p**sy)," JT rhymes. "You ain't a threat or a f*cking goon. City Cinderella coming soon."

Some fans have even speculated some tension between her and the other half of City Girls, Yung Miami. This was only compounded this week when the Caresha Please host left a suspicious comment on a post about JT and Sukihana's feud. What do you think of JT's flirty new photos? Are you looking forward to her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

