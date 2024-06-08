⚖️ Jeezy's Ex & Nanny Defend Him Amid Jeannie Mai's Domestic Violence Allegations

In April, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce proceedings took an unexpected turn when she accused him of having abused her throughout their relationship. Court documents obtained by The Shade Room at the time revealed her accounts of being allegedly punched, pushed down the stairs, and more. He was quick to deny the allegations, calling them "not only false, but also deeply disturbing" in a statement to The LA Times. He later accused her of sharing photos of injuries she obtained during a golf cart crash, and falsely claiming they were inflicted by him.
Now, the mother of one of Jeezy's children, Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, is coming to his defense. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, she filed a sworn affidavit testifying in his favor earlier this week. “I’ve witnessed Jay be a devoted, caring, and present Father to our daughter and his oldest child," she wrote. “For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us and I was able to see their relationship grow every day. At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally or emotionally abusive to his children or I.”
Jeezy & Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin
She went on to call Jeezy “one of the most peaceful people” she had ever met, despite their own past legal issues. In 2020, Mahi sued her ex for allegedly failing to pay the court-ordered $10K per month for their daughter. Mahi isn't the only one to come to his defense, however. Jeezy and Mai's nanny Minhee Hoffler also filed a sworn affidavit, in which she had nothing but good things to say about his parenting.
“As a caretaker, I believe Mr. Jenkins gives his daughters the support they need as they grow into young women in the future,” she wrote. “Mr. Jenkins is a hardworking person, but even a more hardworking dad.” What do you think of Jeezy enlisting the help of his ex and former Nanny amid his legal battle with Jeannie Mai? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.