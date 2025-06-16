Larenz Tate & Nia Long’s Viral Meet-Up Sets Social Media Ablaze

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 14: Nia Long and Larenz Tate speak onstage at the "Remembering Love Jones" panel during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)
Larenz Tate and Nia Long both starred in the cult classic 1997 film, "Love Jones," directed by Theodore Witcher.

Larenz Tate and Nia Long recently linked up at a "Remembering Love Jones" event during the American Black Film Festival to celebrate their work on the cult favorite 1997 film. In doing so, they sung together and spoke about the movie on stage. Long also shared footage on Instagram of them walking into the event arm in arm.

The drama has fans on social media labeling Tate's wife a "strong woman," as caught by The Shade Room. “His wife is a soldier of the Lord’s army!” one user wrote. Another added: “I’m sorry … I just want them to be together already”

Others have been coming to Tate's defense, describing the dynamic as innocent. "Y’all are saying aint he married all he did was catch up with a old friend and open a damn door," one user wrote. "Y'all really have this mindset that men and women cant be just friends smh such simple minded people I hate it." One more added: "Not everybody is sleeping with their friends lol yall gotta truly grow up and heal some day."

Larenz Tate is currently married to Tomasina Parrott. They tied the knot back in 2006 and share four children. In addition to Love Jones, Tate is best-known for his roles in Menace II Society, Crash, and more recently, Power.

Nia Long & Jeezy

Nia Long previously found her way into headlines when Jeezy appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club, earlier this month. He reflected on their viral discussion from 2023, in which many fans felt he was flirting with the iconic actress.

"They wasn't lying," Jeezy said. He also defended his "real men don't cheat" remark. "I've never cheated," he said, as caught by Complex. "That's low-hanging fruit. If I'm locked in, I'm locked in. We ain't got to be married. I'm just not a cheater—I'm not going to cheat my friends. That ain't in my blood." He added that he did like Long, but was also trying to be "respectful." Jeezy also admitted that he would "absolutely" try to pursue Long again and even invited her to his TM:101 20th Anniversary Tour.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
