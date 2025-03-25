Nia Long Breaks Silence After Allegedly Aggressive Confrontation With Sherri Shepherd

Nia Long appears to have gotten into a confrontation with talk show host Sherri Shepherd during a star-studded performance of the new Othello show on Broadway. Both were in attendance at the event on Sunday night in New York City and, according to Page Six, things got heated. Reflecting on the incident during Monday's episode of her talk show, Shepard said an unnamed celebrity "grabbed my arm and forcefully turned me around… and she says to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.'”

Sherri Shepherd was furious about the run-in. “I went to the bathroom during the intermission and I waited there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies room,” she said. “You don’t get to grab me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and just walk away.” She concluded by inviting the “unnamed celebrity” on the show to hash out their problems. After Page Six reported that the person in question was Nia Long, Long seemingly referenced the argument on Instagram. "About last night," Nia Long captioned a selfie.

Why Are Nia Long & Sherri Shepherd Beefing?

It's unclear exactly what Sherri Shepherd has been saying on her show that set Nia Long off. When Page Six reached out to the actress' representatives, they didn't receive an answer. Regardless, fans in the comments section of Long's post were loving the subtly. "She fine AND she stand on business?! My girl," one user wrote. Another added: "Beautiful & Unbothered. Let her talk to herself."

In addition to Shepherd and Long, there were a ton of other celebrities in attendance at Sunday night's event. Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Christine Baranski, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, Tamron Hall, Sunny Hostin, Keegan Michael Key, Spike Lee, all watched Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's performance. Former President Joe Biden was present with his wife, Jill, as well.